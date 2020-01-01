Good Newwz Box Office (Worldwide): This Akshay Kumar Led Film Is Inching Towards The 150 Crore Mark!

Good Newwz (Box Office): Last week’s release Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar and the team, is winning the hearts globally purely on its merit. In India, the movie will hit the century mark today and in the overseas market too, it is enjoying a stable momentum.

As of now, Good Newwz stands at grand total of 94.60 crores in India, which takes its gross collection to 111.62 crores. On the other hand, it has earned a sum of 29.75 crores (4 days total) in international circuits. The worldwide total of the movie stands at 141.37 crores gross. It will go past the 150 crore mark by today and is moving swiftly towards the milestone of 200 crore club.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Recently, Salman Khan who turned 54 on Friday took out time and thanked his fans and while comparing his film ‘Dabaang 3‘ with Akshay Kumar’s latest ‘Good Newwz‘, the actor said that everyone’s film should earn a lot of money as that is beneficial for the film industry.

“I would have been the happiest if Akki’s film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki’s or Shahrukh’s film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country,” quoted Salman (on the release day of Good Newwz).

