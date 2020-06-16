Prithviraj Remembers Dad Sukumaran On 23rd Death Anniversary With An Emotional Note

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj is back home after completing both Institutional and home quarantine of 7 days each, after his return from Jordan. The Mollywood heartthrob, who is quite active on social media, yesterday shared an emotional note on eve of his dad Sukumaran’s 23rd death anniversary.

Prithviraj shared a picture of his dad from his younger days, with a note that reads, “23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed.”

23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tR2bOcsNAq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 15, 2020

For those unversed, Sukumaran was one of the leading actors in the Malayalam film industry during his time. The actor made his debut in the year 1973 with Nirmalayalm. In his acting career spanning over 24 years, the late actor has acted in over 100 Malayalam films. He was also a recipient of the Kerala State Film Award under the Best Actor category for his performance in Bandhanam which released in 1978.

Sukumaran breathed his last 16th June 1997, as he succumbed to a heart attack. He passed away at the age of 49.

Meanwhile, talking about Prithviraj, the actor who was last seen in Driving License, will next be seen in Aadujeevitham.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan for the shoot of some crucial portions. They were stranded for over two months there from March due to the ongoing pandemic. The team comprised of 58 members.

Prithviraj along with Aadujeevitham crew flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they took a flight to Kochi last month. Following which every member of the team underwent quarantine.

Aadujeevitham is a survival drama based on the novel with the same name written by writer Benyamin. Apart from Prithviraj, the film also stars South sensation Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali along with others.

