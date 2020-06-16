Rashi Mal Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In Her Latest Track ‘Misaal’

Actress Rashi Mal, who had shared screen space with Kajol in “Helicopter Eela”, has come up with her first original song, “Misaal/Paradigm”.

The song was released in Hindi as “Misaal”, a more upbeat rendition, on June 11.

While the English version, “Paradigm”, comes out on June 25. It will be a more soothing, unplugged take on it.

Interestingly the song, which uses classical jazz guitar and ghungroos to create a unique sound, is a commentary on the current human condition and the pointlessness of all the daily struggles that we put ourselves through.

Rashi, who is trained in western classical based singing, has written, composed and sung both the versions.

“‘Misaal/Paradigm’ is a song that I think everyone will connect with, especially given the current circumstances. We are all in a place where we are taking a step back to reexamine our lives and how we operate. I have grown up speaking fluently in Hindi and English so I wanted the song to be accessible to both sets of audiences. Hence, the decision to make music in both the languages,” she said.

“We have also attempted something very different fusing classical jazz elements with Indian sounds and RnB beats – a perfect representation of the different influences in my life. The lockdown gave me the much needed time to bring this to life, as shoots have all been paused. I wish for my music to stay with people and I hope they love it as much as we loved making it,” she added.

She has previously written and sung for films like “Dear Maya“, for ads and as part of a musical parody band Sachhi Savitris with singer Vasuda Sharma.

As for movies, Rashi is currently working on two film projects, including “Brahmastra“.

