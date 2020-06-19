Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas and the ever-gorgeous Pooja Hegde starrer romantic-action drama which has been tentatively titled as #Prabhas20 has been making headlines from a past number of months. The film which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar happens to be one of the hottest topics for discussions among cine-goers.

Last year there have been various reports stating Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer being titled as ‘Jaan’, and then being changed to ‘Oh Dear’. Now as per the latest reports that have been doing rounds on the internet, the makers have opted to rename the film as, ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Reports also have it that the makers are planning in to unveil first look from the film next week. An official confirmation regarding both, the title and first look, are awaited from the makers.

However, it won’t be wrong to say that Prabhas fans seem to be quite impressed with the name ‘Radhe Shyam’, as they have been trending it hashtag #RadheShyam on the microblogging site.

With #Prabhas20, it will be for the very first time where the audience will get to see the pair of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde together on the big screen. Reportedly, the film will be trilingual that will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

#Prabhas20 is currently put on a halt due to lockdown.

