Kannada superstar Yash has been in headlines from the past many months for all the right reasons. The KGF star’s wife Radhika Pandit who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 1 million followers, yesterday shared an adorable picture with Yash and daughter Ayra.

The Kannada actress along with the picture had an important message amid COVID-19, “Our fight is NOT over yet.. these are tough times but it will pass soon! Till then, Wear your mask whenever u step out, and plz maintain social distancing. Stay safe, stay happy”. The message is very important to everyone.

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the trio happily posing for the camera with their masks on. One must add that Ayra can be seen looking her cutest best donning her little mask as her daddy Yash carries her on his shoulder.

Talking about Yash, the actor happens to be in talks all across for his upcoming release KGF: Chapter 2. The action thriller happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year in the Indian film industry. Almost 80% of the shoot has been complete, the shoot for remaining portions are expected to resume soon.

However, the post productional works of the film are going on in the full process. The makers of the film and even Yash has confirmed that the actioner will have a first theatrical release and not direct OTT.

KGF: Chapter 2 has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon in a key role. The film helmed by Prashanth Neel is slated to release on 23rd October during Dusshera weekend in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

