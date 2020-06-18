Chennai Police sprung into action this afternoon after receiving a call about superstar Rajinikanth’s house being planted with a bomb from an anonymous caller. The police rushed to Darbar actor’s house to search his property.

Accompanying Police officials were sniffer dogs and also bomb detectors, as they thoroughly searched the entire property of Rajinikanth to find nothing, and only to realize that it was a hoax call.

However, the cops have not taken the matter lightly, as they are busy tracing the person behind the call.

On the work front, Rajinikanth who was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s action drama Darbar has a big project under his belt in the form of Annaatthe. The action drama helmed by Siva is currently put on a halt due to lockdown.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has the national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Annaatthe is been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and music for the film is composed of D.Imman.

More about Rajinikanth, it was only early this year the veteran actor made headlines all across following grand Television debut with British Survival expert Bear Grylls reality-adventure show, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

