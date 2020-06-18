Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Mumbai Police RECORDS Rhea Chakraborty's Statement

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station on Thursday morning to record her statement in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty, widely rumoured to have been the late actor’s girlfriend, arrived at the police station dressed in white and wearing a mask.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in a video clip on his Twitter account that the police would investigate the cause of Sushant’s depression.

So far, Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook, caretaker and managers, along with close friend and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who was directing the actor in his upcoming film, “Dil Bechara“.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Sushant’s father and his two sisters arrived from the actor’s hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present. Fans also flocked the venue to bid a goodbye to the star.

Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor’s post-mortem was performed.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon opened up about the atrocity happening on social media regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Since the news was out, many media houses started posting pictures of his body on their social handles.

