The late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she still fights “all the time” with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

During a question-answer session Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: “Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni replied: “All the time.” Another user asked her about how her mother and actress Neetu Kapoor is doing.

She said: “We drive strength from each other — We are well.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

Recently, she shared the arrival of a new dog in the family. They have named the pet “Doodle Kapoor”.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: “New addition to the family – Doodle Kapoor,” she captioned the video.

Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir Kapoor’s pet dog.

