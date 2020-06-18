Swara Bhasker Starts Dubbing For Her Upcoming Shows In Delhi With Proper Precautionary Measures

Actress Swara Bhasker has started dubbing for her upcoming shows, and says she works in a very controlled environment without touching anything in the studio.

“I’m dubbing for two shows. One is called ‘Flesh’. The other show, which I just wrapped shooting for before lockdown, awaits an official announcement,” said Swara, who is in Delhi with her family.

“Since I’m in Delhi at the moment with my family, I am dubbing in a studio near my house. The directors and sound designers of the show are in Mumbai- monitoring the dubbing online and remotely,” Swara Bhasker added.

Swara Bhasker is taking all precautionary measures while dubbing.

“I am very careful about not contracting the virus, not just for myself but also because I don’t want my parents to get it. I work in a very controlled environment and don’t touch anything in the studio. I carry my own coffee and water. I keep my mask and gloves on till everything is sanitised and I have to start dubbing. The headphones I use are new, personal and only I touch them,” she said, adding that the recording room is sanitised before every dubbing session.

Swara Bhasker feels “we will now need to become more organised than before, be more careful and plan shoots in a more controlled way”.

