PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia With Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan At Success Meet Event Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia is over the moon following the success of her last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The versatile actress who is showered with praises for her act in the period drama just couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared cool pics with her co-star Chiranjeevi on Instagram.

The actress who was present at the recently held success meet of the film took on Instagram to share two pictures.

Tamannaah shared the first picture along with a caption that read: Atlast a cool picture with the one and only #megastarchiranjeevi Garu.

Super lucky to have played Lakshmi in #syeraanarasimhareddy . Will definitely be my strongest character till date @alwaysramcharan @konidelapro

The second picture which the actress shared also features the film’s director Surender Reddy and producer Ram Charan.

As the actress along with the picture captioned: So happy to have the three pillars of the Syeraa team in one frame #megastarchiranjeevigaru😍 @alwaysramcharan #surenderreddy Garu 🙏🙏🙏 📸 @pritilohia.2008

Talking about the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

From work front, Tamannah will next be seen on big screen in Rohin Venkatesan’s horror-comedy venture Petromax. The film is slated to hit tomorrow.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!