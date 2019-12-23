Pics: Keerthy Suresh Receives National Award For ‘Mahanati’ From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; Fans Pour In Congratulatory Messages

Actress Keerthy Suresh, in a span of a little over 7 years of her acting career, has proved her acting mettle and also has been successful in winning the hearts of cine-goers all across. The talented actress was all present today at the prestigious event of the 66th National Film Awards which was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Keerthy even received her first National Award for her performance in Telugu film Mahanati’which released in summer 2018.

The pictures of the actress receiving her award from the hands of Honourable vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu has been trending all over the internet and social media.

Keerthy’s fans can’t keep calm, as they took to Twitter to share images of their favourite actress and poured in congratulatory messages for her.

Congratulations 💐waiting for this moment comes as a proud one to me as a fan #KeerthySuresh much awaited picture @KeerthyOfficial ❤ well deserve👏👏👏 #66thnationalfilmawards pic.twitter.com/bDVll24FU4 — Keerthy Suresh 👥💘 (@Im_herekeerthy) December 23, 2019

Thalaiviii @KeerthyOfficial receiving the national award 🏆for the best actress 🔥😍😻..proud Moment for all the fans,😍😻💛🔥

Once again Congratulations 🎉🎊👍 thalaiviii 😍 💛#66thNationalFilmAwards #KeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/YuE8ghrWCT — Richardson (@imRichardsN) December 23, 2019

Congratulations on winning the Best Actress award for Mahanati @KeerthyOfficial You truly deserve it 🔥 Your hardwork speaks💚 Best reply to all the people who trolled you 😍🔥 #KeerthySuresh #keerthyinthalaivar168 #NationalFilmAwards #66thNationalFilmAwards #Mahanati pic.twitter.com/Uz5QzbZmdw — Reshmaa Kumar (@KumarReshmaa) December 23, 2019

On the work front, the actress who was last seen on the big screen in Tollywood star Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudhu 2, has some interesting projects in her kitty in multiple languages. The talented actress is currently busy filming her debut Bollywood project, Maidaan. The film has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in lead.

Maidaan is being helmed by Amit Sharma, and it is been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. Maidaan will hit big screens in winter 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!