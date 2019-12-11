PICS: Darbar Actress Nayanthara & Beau Vignesh Shivan Seek Blessings At A Temple in Kanyakumari

Gorgeous actress Nayanthara happens to be in news all across not just for her films, but also for her relationship with her beau, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The latter who is quite active on Instagram never misses a chance to make heads turn with adorable pictures with Bigil actress.

The latest news related to the Lady Superstar of South Indian film industry is, Nayanthara was recently spotted at a temple by her fans in Kanyakumari seeking blessings of the almighty with Vignesh Shivan.

It didn’t take much time for fans to make their pictures go viral on the Internet. As they shared the pictures of the couple on Twitter.

It was during the shoot of Vignesh’s directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with Nayanthara, the duo fell in love and they have been going strong in their relationship from the past four years.

Nayanthara who was last seen on big screens opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil is all busy with the shoot of her devotional film Mookuthi Amaan.

The versatile actress will soon be seen on big screens in A R Murugadoss’s action thriller Darbar. The actress in the film will be seen opposite Kollywood star Rajinikanth in lead.

It will be for the fourth time where one will get to see the onscreen pair of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara on big screens.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara were earlier seen together in films Chandramukhi, Sivaji and Kuselan.

The action thriller will hit big screens on 9th January 2020 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

