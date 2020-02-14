Oru Kutti Kathai From Master OUT! Thalapathy Vijay’s Animated Short Tale On Important Life Lessons Is All Set To Rule Your Playlists

The much-awaited song and the very first track ‘Oru Kutti Kathai’ from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated Master is out. One must add that it’s a perfect Valentine day treat from the Kollywood superstar for his fans and followers both visually and musically.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to his twitter handle to share the song with a caption that read: “Life is very short nanba.. Always be happy Here is our #Master Thalapathy @actorvijay sir s #KuttiStory http://bit.ly/KuttiStory”

Talking about Oru Kutti Kathai, the 5-minute 22-second song is sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The song has Thalapathy Vijay explaining important lessons of life. He tries to convey the message that no matter what just be happy in life, be motivated and accept challenges in a positive way in a very simple and appealing manner. The song has attractive animation work and foot-tapping beats teamed with catchy lyrics. The lyrics for the Oru Kutti Kathai is been penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

About Master, the action thriller is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is being bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. Master also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the versatile actor will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar along with others in pivotal roles. The action thriller will hit big screens on 9th April.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!