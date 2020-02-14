EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Talk About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, CBFC On Kissing Scene & More

The moviegoers can’t wait to witness Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s love story in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, the duo will be seen as lovers and the trailer and songs are already a hit. This is the first time a commercial film on the same s*x relationship is made with a humorous take.

In the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar share a kissing scene. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked the actors if they were concerned that the CBFC will edit out this scene as they’ve done it before when a guy and girl kiss in a film. The Bala actor said, “It depends on the treatment. Our first aim was to make a film which is a wholesome entertainer and which you should watch with a family. It’s the texture of the film which isn’t vulgar. It’s clean and that’s why Censor board has passed it.”

About their chemistry in the film, Jitendra Kumar said, “The concept and the jodi are very fresh and that’s why people are more excited. When I watch the songs and our chemistry, it feels very different. We have always seen the male and female pair but this one is different.”

The actors also talked about s*x education, homophobic nature of people who don’t accept of same s*x relationships and their first meet in 2009.

Watch the video below:



Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. It will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

