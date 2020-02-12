Oru Kutti Kathai: First Single From Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Master’ To Release On THIS Date

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s fans can’t keep calm, as the release date of the very first track Oru Kutti Kathai from his much-anticipated action thriller Master has been revealed.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer yesterday took to their Twitter handle with a mass announcement for the superstar’s fans, as they tweeted the very first single which has been titled Oru Kutti Kathai will be unveiled on 14th February on occasion of Valentine’s day.

Oru kutti kathai sollatuma? The much expected Master Single track is releasing on February 14th, 5pm 🥰 Happy ahh? 😎#OruKuttiKathai #MasterSingle #Master pic.twitter.com/s8Bz6P20I1 — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) February 11, 2020

In the song poster, one gets to see Vijay donned in casual attire teamed with a pair of sunglasses. The actor can be seen lost in the musical world with earphones plugged in.

More about Master, so far the posters of the action thriller have been very well accepted by cine-goers. The film has Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

The shoot for the crucial parts and action sequences for the action thriller are currently being filmed at Neyveli mines.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar among others in pivotal roles.

Master is being helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The songs for the action thriller is been composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Master is been bankrolled by Xaveir Britto under XB Film Creators.

The Lokesh Kangaraj directorial is slated to hit big screens on 9th April.

