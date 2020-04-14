On The Occasion Of Tamil New Year, Rajinikanth Has A SPECIAL Message For Tamil People Staying Abroad

Earlier, the lockdown was supposed to end on 14th April but as per the latest instructions of PM Narendra Modi, it is further extended till 3rd May. While most of them are supporting the decision in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, daily wage workers are worried about their livelihood. Amidst all such happenings, superstar Rajinikanth has released a video message for those who stay abroad.

In the video, Rajinikanth wished everyone on the occasion of Tamil New Year and also urged to follow the guidelines of the government. He said, “I pray to God that this Tamil New Year turns out to be a pleasant one to one and all. The whole world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and India and Tamil Nadu are no exceptions. Friends and relatives of people living abroad would be constantly thinking of you. Whichever country you are residing in please follow the instructions and restrictions announced by the governments there. Please be safe and this is the biggest gift that you can give your family and relatives. Live safe, don’t worry. This too shall pass.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s television debut on the Discovery Channel show “Into The Wild with Bear Grylls” has not surprisingly turned out a superhit affair. The premiere on Discovery Network — across 12 Discovery channels — delivered the highest-rated TV show in the genre this year, and the second-highest ratings in the history of the genre, delivering an impressive four million impressions.

