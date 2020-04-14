Shriya Saran’s Husband Was Urged To Leave By Doctors On Getting Tested For COVID-19

Shriya Saran has made some startling revelations about her condition along with her husband Andrei Koscheev as they are currently living in Barcelona, Spain. For the unversed, Spain is one of those countries that have been the worst affected by the pandemic coronavirus.

Opening up about her and her husband’s ordeal, the Drishyam actress has said that even though her husband was showing symptoms of COVID-19, he was turned away by the hospitals.

Elaborating on what transpired, Shriya has been quoted by TOI saying, “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

The actress further said that they only realized the seriousness of the situation when they stepped out to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and found everything shut. Shriya further said, “The Spain police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. In fact, Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I’m brown, they didn’t realise we were together, so they let us go.”

Shriya is best known in Bollywood for essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the 2015 Drishyam that also featured Tabu in a pivotal role.

