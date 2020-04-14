Baahubali’s ‘Sivagami Devi’ Ramya Krishnan To Play Tabu’s Character In The Telugu Remake Of AndhaDhun?

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer AndhaDhun created a rage upon its release in 2018 and is one of the highest-rated thrillers of Bollywood to date. The makers got proof of its global appeal through a tremendous response at the China box office. Expectedly, such a fresh masterpiece with huge commercial success had its takers in the market, as we earlier learned that the film will be remade in Telugu.

Apparently, the Telugu remake rights were bought for an approx price of 3.50 crores by actor Nithiin’s banner, Shrest Movies. Now, the latest reports that are flowing in about the remake is that 49-years-old Ramya Krishnan has been approached to reprise Tabu’s character of Simi Sinha. While Ramya’s work in the South industry is well known, her face gained popularity in the Hindi speaking belt post the mammoth success of the Baahubali franchise. She played the character of Sivagami Devi in the film.

It was being speculated earlier that, Tabu was offered to reprise her own role in Telugu remake but it didn’t fall in place as the actress demanded more fees.

Although the official confirmation is still awaited, it is being said that Ramya has liked the role and might get finalized for the remake.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s in the remake. The yet-untitled Telugu project will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy. The Filming was slated to begin in June, which is likely to get postponed due to the pandemic.

