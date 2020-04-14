O Paalanhaare From Lagaan Is The Audience’s Go-To Prayer Song Amidst The Ongoing Health Crisis, Here’s The Proof

The ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the world on a backfoot. Many of the industries have stopped functioning, a lot of people are left unemployed and a majority of us are in the lockdown. This has given people a lot of time to think and pray to God for things to return to normalcy. While Bollywood has given so many songs to the audience for prayer, ‘O Paalanhaare’ from the Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan has its own divine feeling.

The AR Rahman composed number is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan and comes at a very crucial stage in the film. The Javed Akhtar written song is a mark of hope and in this critical time is getting even more popular on YouTube among the audience.

Recently while listening to the song on YouTube we noticed many people commenting about deriving strength from the AR Rahman’s number. Have a look:

A user named Mannu Jossan who has been diagnosed with the disease commented, “Docter tell me That i have virus (COVID 19) problem so night- Time i have respiration problem but this song give me relief 🙏🏻”

A user named Mohit Sondhi commented, “When the human kind fails, the onus is on god now to protect. May god saves everyone from this COVID-19”

Another one Akhi Mishra wrote, “God save humans from corona virus 😢 May all animal live in peace”

That’s not all as Renu Jee posted, “O God save your earth from this devil (covid-19)😢😭🙏🤲”

Bishal Ghoshal wrote, “God save everyone of us from this dangerous COVID 19. For all people who have died out of this,may their souls rest in peace…….😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Check out the song below:

Well, it’s good to see people seeking the path of light in these dark times.

Lagaan starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead released in 2001 and was among the highest grossing films of that year.

