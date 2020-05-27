South diva Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdam has been making headlines ever since its inception in 2019. The thriller venture which was originally slated to release on 2nd April was forced to postpone because of the current lockdown.

There have been quite a few speculations from the past couple of weeks about the makers of Nishabdam opting to release the film on the OTT platform. However, putting the speculations to an end director Hemant Madhukar yesterday took to his Twitter handle to share the news that the Anushka Shetty starrer has been passed with U/A certificate by CBFC.

Hemant Madhukar’s tweet read, “Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for there advice to release the film first in theatre”.

Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for there advice to release the film first in theatre 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bIZTOvjY7q — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) May 26, 2020

Though it has been now officially confirmed that the Anushka Shetty starrer will release in theaters, the makers are yet to reveal the new release date of the film.

Nishabdam also has R Madhavan in lead, as the 3 Idiots actor will be seen playing Anushka Shetty’s husband, and a musician by profession. Whereas, Anushka in the thriller will be seen portraying the role of a mute painting artist.

Nishabdam is a multilingual film that will release in Telugu, English, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

