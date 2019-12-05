NC19: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s Rom-Com To Release On Rama Navami?

South heartthrob Naga Chaitanya happens to be all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Venky Mama, and also shooting for his next which has been tentatively titled NC19 which has actress Sai Pallavi opposite him in lead.

The latest news related to NC19 is, as per multiple reports, the makers have zeroed in to release the film on 2nd April on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami. Earlier there reports floating about makers releasing the film on 14th February on occasion of Valentine’s day, but following some tough competition which they may have to face in the form of Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover and other releases the makers are in discussion about their film’s release on 2nd April.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Talking about NC19, the first glimpse of the film was unveiled on 23rd November on Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. One gets to see the actor in simple attire, as will be seen playing a simple middle-class boy in the rom-com.

The film is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The Naga Chaitanya starrer went on floors this September.

#NC19‘s director Sekhar Kammula who is well for his directional work for films like Happy Days, Leader among others has returned to film direction after a long gap of two years.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming release Venky Mama, the actor in the comedy-drama will be seen playing the role of Military Officer named Captain Karthik.

The film also stars Naga Chaitanya’s uncle and Tollywood star Venkatesh in the lead role.

Venky Mama is been helmed by K.S Ravindra and it is been produced under Suresh Productions. The music for the film is been composed of S.Thaman.

