Bengaluru School Choir’s Viral Performance Of ‘Believer’ Grabs Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds’s Attention

A video of young girls singing in a school choir in Bengaluru, Believer by Imagine Dragons is going viral on the internet. Not just that, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds acknowledged the video and said thanks for sharing it.

A Twitter user named Pakchikpak Raja Babu shared a video and wrote, “Hey @Imaginedragons – schools in India are singing Believer in the morning assembly.” Dan Reynolds who happens to be the lead singer of Imagine Dragons replied to the video and said, “so beautiful. thank you for sharing this.”

Take a look at the video here:

Hey @Imaginedragons – schools in India are singing Believer in morning assembly. 🤣🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/g0Vp0xMeWy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 2, 2019

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019

Dan then shared the video from Imagine Dragons’ official Twitter account and wrote, “Love this.”

The video was first shared on Facebook by their school teacher, Elizabeth George. The school is St. Charles High School in Bengaluru and we can’t help but agree that this is one the best videos we have seen so far of Believer. Check out the full video here:

