Nani’s Son Arjun Requesting People To Stay Indoors In This Video Is Too Cute To Handle!

Just like millions across the nation, celebrities from various industries are also left with no option but to stay at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus crisis. While some actors have kept themselves busy sharing workout videos, lending a helping hand to their spouse in the kitchen, learning new skills from the internet etc. Tollywood actor Nani is making sure to spend quality time with his little son Arjun.

The Jersey star yesterday took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable monochrome video of his son Arjun. Along with the video Nani also had a caption that read, ‘Junnu has a message 😊 #stayhomestaysafe”

The video clip has Arjun standing next to a closed window gazing outside the world and having a conversation with his father. The little one can be heard explaining his father the importance of staying indoors and not venturing outside amid coronavirus crisis.

Nani who had an amazing 2019 with two back to back hits in the form of sports drama Jersey and comedy thriller Gang Leader, has three big projects in his kitty.

Nani will first be seen in Mohan Krishna Indragatti’s ‘V’. The action thriller also has Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivethe Thomas. The action thriller which was slated to release last month has been postponed following coronavirus crisis.

The Jersey actor also has Tuck Jagadish which will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana, and also Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy.

