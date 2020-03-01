Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni & Pooja Hegde’s Romance Drama To Release On THIS Date?

Tollywood heartthrob Akhil Akkineni and the gorgeous Pooja Hegde have been making headlines for all right reasons following their upcoming big release Most Eligible Bachelor. Post garnering overwhelming response for first look posters of Akhil and Pooja, it was recently when the makers announced the release date of the film’s first track titled, Manasa Manasa.

The latest news related to the film is, as per a report from 123telugu.com, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s much-anticipated release will hit the big screen on 22nd May.

However, an official confirmation about the release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Bhaskar, and it is being bankrolled by Bunny Vas, Vasu Varma, and Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts Banner. Music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sundar.

Akhil Akkineni was last seen on the big screen in 2019 released Telugu comedy-drama Mr.Majnu, the film had a good run-in theatres.

Meanwhile, talking about Pooja Hegde the actress kick-started 2020 by delivering a blockbuster hit in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Allu Arjun.

Pooja is these days busy with the shoot of #Prabhas20 opposite Saaho actor in lead. The romantic drama is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

As per reports, #Prabhas20 will release on Dusshera this year.

