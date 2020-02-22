Mosagallu: Kajal Aggarwal Looks Promising In the First Look Of Vishnu Manchu Starrer!

The first look of actress Kajal Aggarwal from her upcoming film “Mosagallu” starring Vishnu Manchu is out.

Kajal, who will be seen as the female lead in her next Tollywood film “Mosagallu”, took to Twitter and shared her first look from the film.

In the poster, Kajal looks dramatic in a white sleeveless blazer.

The film, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, also features Suniel Shetty in a lead role. The movie is based on a true story about the world’s biggest IT scam.

Suniel will be seen playing a police officer, while Kajal and actress Ruhani Singh are in the female lead roles.

Along with Kajal, Vishnu and Suniel, Mosagallu will also feature actors like Mahima Makwana, Naveen Chandra, Shivam Jemini, Aakash Dabhade among others.

The movie will be released worldwide this summer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!