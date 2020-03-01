Mookuthi Amman Posters: Nayanthara Looks Divine As Goddess Amman From Her Next Devotional Venture

Apart from her stardom and massive fan following, Nayanthara is also known as ‘Lady Superstar’ following the characters which she portrays on a big screen. The actress who is known for choosing challenging and unique roles is one of those few who believes in going the extra mile to give complete justice to her character. Post Darbar, now Nayanthara is all set to win hearts with Mookuthi Amman.

Talking about Nayanthara’s spiritual drama, it was only yesterday when the makers took to their twitter handle to share the first and second look posters of the actress.

Talking about the posters, Nayanthara looks complete divine as Goddess Amman aka Adhi Parashakti. The ‘Lady Superstar’ in the posters can be seen in a red and green saree with a crown, trident, nose ring, earrings, and necklaces giving her the divine look.

More about Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara who is known to go skin deep into her character has gone vegan for the film from its inception to portray the role with perfection.

For those unversed, the actress had gone vegan earlier too for her 2011 Telugu release devotional film Sri Rama Rajyam in which she had played the role of goddess Sita.

The Nayanthara strarrer has RJ Balaji in lead, apart from acting the actor is also co-directing the film with NJ Saravanan.

The Tamil devotional venture also has Mollywood actress Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Moulee in key roles.

Mookuthi Amman is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International banner.

The Nayanthara starrer is slated to hit big screens in May.

