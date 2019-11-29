Mookuthi Amman: Nayanthara’s Spiritual Film Goes On Floors

Star actress Nayanthara who was last seen on the big screen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in director Atlee Kumar’s blockbuster hit Bigil, has her hands full with multiple film projects. The versatile actress has been in news from past few days following her spiritual film Mookuthi Amman which went on floors today morning.

The makers of the film this evening took to their Twitter handle to share some pictures from the muhurat. Team Mookuthi Amman kickstarted their film with a pooja by seeking the blessing of the goddess at Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

Present at the muhurat was the film’s lead actor and director RJ Balaji along with Mollywood actress Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Moulee and the rest of the cast and crew members of the film. Film’s leading lady i.e Nayanthara is expected to join the team next month.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actress as a part of her role will go vegan from the start until the end of the film shoot. Mookuthi Amman will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International banner.

Nayanthara has a big film all set for release in the form of A R Murugadoss’s Darbar opposite Kollywood megastar Rajinikanth. The film will hit big screens on 9th January in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Darbar and Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara also has her beau Vignesh Shivan’s productional Netrikann, which is being helmed by director Milind Rau.

