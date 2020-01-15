Master: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Fans To Get A Special Pongal Treat, Read To Know

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is on his toes following the fast-paced shoot of the much-awaited Master which earlier was tentatively titled as #Thalapathy64. The film starring Thalapthy Vijay as the lead protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist is without a doubt one of the most awaited releases of the year in Kollywood.

The latest news related to the magnum opus is, on the auspicious occasion of Pongal today the makers will be unveiling the second look from the film.

The makers yesterday took to the twitter with an important announcement and a tweet that read: Indha pongal namaku semma treat ma! Revealing the second look poster of #Master tomorrow at 5 pm. Gear up for #MasterPongal

As per speculations, post unveiling Thalapathy Vijay’s first look on New Year (1st January), the makers may unveil Vijay Sethupathi’s first look today evening. However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as to know that one has to wait till 5 pm today evening.

Post wrapping up the first three schedules in Chennai, Delhi, and Shimoga, team Master is busy with the final schedule of the film in Chennai.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das, Sriman, Sanjeev along others in key roles.

Master is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller will hit big screens on 9th April 2020.

