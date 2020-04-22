Master: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Rejoice! The Action Thriller To Have A Pan India Release

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been making headlines ever since its inception last year. The film which was originally supposed to release on 9th April, like many other films down south and Bollywood got postponed amid lockdown due to global pandemic. Thalapathy Vijay fans who have been waiting for a long time for an announcement related to Master’s teaser and trailer can cheer up as there’s something special that makers have planned in for them post lockdown.

It was yesterday afternoon when popular multiplex chain INOX took to their Twitter handle to announce that Master won’t just be releasing in Tamil, but it will also hit the big screens in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

This indeed is exciting news, something that is sure to bring smiles on faces of Thalapathy Vijay fans especially in the Northern part of India. As the superstar has a huge fan following there too, as fans over there love to catch up with his dubbed movies on TV channels.

More about Master, the action thriller has Thalapathy Vijay as a college professor, and it has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah along with others in key roles.

Master which is been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has music composition from Anirudh Ravichander.

Reportedly, the makers of Master are planning to release the film on 22nd June on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced.

