BetheREALMAN: RRR Actor Ram Charan Completes His Task; Nominates Ranveer Singh, WATCH

Amid the lockdown due to global pandemic Tollywood celebs have come up with an innovative challenge for one another. The challenge that we are talking about has been named as #BetheREALMAN. The main task for the nominated actor in this challenge is to help his spouse with daily household chores like cleaning floors, washing utensils & clothes, cooking, etc.

It was today morning when Jr.NTR completed the task after being nominated by his RRR director SS Rajamouli. The Baahubali maker who was assigned with the task on Sunday by Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, yesterday completed the challenge and apart from Jr.NTR he had also nominated Ram Charan for #BetheREALMAN task.

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle a few hours back to share his #BetheREALMAN task video. The RRR star can be seen washing clothes, cleaning floors, watering plants and making coffee for himself and his wife.

Ram Charan along with the video had a caption that read, “Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial @RanaDaggubati, and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge.”

The actor nominated Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh along with Telugu actors Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand for the #BetheREALMAN challenge.

On the work front, Ram Charan who was last seen on the big screen early last year in Vinaya Vidheya Rama will be seen in a fierce avatar in the much anticipated RRR opposite Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt.

RRR will hit the big screen on 8th January 2021 in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

