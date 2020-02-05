Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Manju Warrier Looks Impressive As Subaida From Mohanlal’s Period Drama

Post winning hearts with her act in Tamil action thriller Asuran opposite Dhanush last year, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is all set to spread her magic with her very first release of the year, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The versatile actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share her first look poster from the magnum opus which has Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead.

Manju along with the poster had a caption that read: “Yet another dream come true! Proud to be part of this marvel coming soon in the most awaited “Mohanlal-Priyadarshan” combo!!!”



Talking about Manju Warrier’s look, the actress looks impressive in her de-glam yet simple look. Also one gets to see her character name in the poster, as she will playing Subaida.

About Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama is set in the 16th century, the film is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV—the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Kunjali Marakkars organized the first naval defense of the Indian coast by safeguarding Calicut from the Portuguese invasion for almost a century.

The Priyadarshan directorial also has National award-winning actress Keerthi Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu along with others in pivotal roles.

The Malayalam venture is been made with a whopping budget of 100 crores.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is been bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C.J under Aashirvad Cinemas.

The Mohanlal starrer will hit big screens on 26th March.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!