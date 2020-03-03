Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Traditional Malayali Avatar

South diva and National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh never misses a chance to make head turns. The beautiful actress who was last seen on the big screen in Nagarjuna starrer Tollywood venture Manmadhudhu 2, happens to be news following her upcoming Malayalam release, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

A couple of stills of the talented actress from the period drama has been doing rounds all across the internet. Keerthy in the stills can be seen donning traditional Kerala attire in white saree with golden border and purple blouse. The actress can be seen sporting bangles, nose ring, necklaces, earrings and a bindi on her forehead.

Keerthy in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, will be seen playing the role of a Malayali warrior Aarcha.

More about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the period drama has Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in the titular role. The film is set in the 16th century based on exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut.

The magnum opus also stars Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty among others in key roles.

The period actioner is been helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The Mohanlal starrer is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hit big screens on 26th March.

