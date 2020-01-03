Manju Warrier & Sunny Wayne’s Malayalam Horror Flick Titled ‘Chatur Mugham’

Lady superstar of Malayalam film industry Manju Warrier had an amazing 2019. The Mollywood diva, who made her debut in the Tamil film industry last year with Dhanush starrer Asuran, struck gold with her very first Kollywood release. The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office to become one of the highest garner at the box office.

The latest news related to the actress is that Manju’s upcoming project, a Malayalam horror venture has finally got its title as Chatur Mugham. Yesterday, the Mollywood diva took to her Instagram account to share the title poster of the film.

Along with the poster, Manju tweeted: “Proudly presenting the title poster of my new film “CHATHURMUGHAM””

The horror flick has Malayalam heartthrob Sunny Wayne in lead. It is for the first time where Manju and Sunny will be sharing the same screen together. Chatur Mugham is the very first horror genre film that Manju will be doing in her career.

The film is jointly directed by debutant filmmakers Ranjith Kamala Sankar and Salil. Manju who was last seen late last year in filmmaker Rosshan Andrews thriller venture Prathi Poovankozhi also has a big release in her kitty in the form of Priyadarshan’s directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The period drama has Malayalam megastar Mohan Lal in lead. The film will hit big screens in the month of March.

