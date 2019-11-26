Manju Warrier & Mammootty To Join Forces For A Malayalam Thriller?

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Vetrimaran’s directorial Asuran, opposite Kollywood superstar Dhanush is overwhelmed with all the positive responses that she has been getting for her performance in her Tamil debut.

The latest news related to the versatile actress is, as per a report from cinemaexpress.com, Manju may share the same screen space with none other than Mollywood superstar Mammootty, but the duo in the film won’t be paired opposite each other.

The film that we are talking about will be helmed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko and it is expected to be a thriller. The film is expected to go on floors in December.

Talking about Mammootty, the legendary actor has multiple films in his kitty in the form of M.Padmakumar’s directorial Mamangam. The Malayalam star will be seen playing a warrior in the 17th Century based period action drama.

The film will hit the big screen on 12th December in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Mammootty also has Ajai Vasudev’s action drama Shylock for release, Mammooty in the action drama will be seen playing the role of a ruthless money lender with grey shades.

Shylock is a bilingual film which will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on occasion of Christmas.

Apart from the above films, the veteran actor also has Santosh Viswanath’s upcoming political drama One. The film has the actor portraying the role of Kerala Chief Minister.

