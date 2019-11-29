Mammootty & Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad To Team Up For A Malayalam Venture After Two Decades

Ace Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad who is well known for helming superhit films like Nadodikattu, Manassinakkare, Achuvinthe Amma, Rasathanthram, Oru Indian Pranayakatha among many other films will soon be teaming up with Mollywood megastar Mammootty for a film.

In an interview with Times Of India the veteran filmmaker stated that he is all excited to join forces with Mammooty for an interesting Malayalam project. The scripting for the film is in process, and he will announce the details related to the project only by February.

The director-actor duo of Sathyan Anthikand and Mammootty in their career so far have worked together in 6 films in the form of Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu (1987), Artham (1989), Kalikkalam (1990), Kanalkattu (1991), Golanthara Vartha (1993), No 1 Snehatheeram Banglore North (1995) and Oral Mathram (1997).

Talking about Mammootty, the actor is all busy these days shooting for filmmaker Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One, in which the megastar will be seen playing the role of Kerala chief minister.

Apart from One, Mammootty also has two releases lined up in form the filmmaker M.Padmakumar’s period action drama Mamangam. The film will release on 12th December in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Mammootty also has director Ajai Vasudev’s Shylock, in which the actor will be seen playing his character with grey shades. The film will release on big screens on 23rd January 2020 in Malayalam and Tamil languages.

