Malik Second Poster: Fahadh Faasil As Middle-Aged Politician Lost In Deep Thoughts Looks Intense

Mollywood superstar Fahadh Faasil is on cloud nine following the phenomenal response that he has been garnering for his first release of 2020, Trance, which released last month. Moving forward, the Malayalam heartthrob is all geared for his next, Malik, which is a political drama.

The latest news related to Malik is that Fahadh unveiled the second look poster of the political thriller this evening. Talking about the poster, the actor can be seen in a never before seen avatar as a politician. He has donned a Khadi shirt teamed with white dhoti, sporting salt and pepper look. Fahadh can be seen seated on a chair, lost in his own thoughts.

Talking about Malik, Fahad Faasil went under a complete body transformation for his character in the political thriller. He has lost almost 12 kilos to give complete justice to his character.

Also, as per reports, the versatile actor in the film will be seen donning multiple looks as he will be seen in a character age between 20 to 57.

Malik is shot in coastal areas and is said to be based on real-life issues faced by minorities.

The Fahad Fassil starrer is been helmed by Mahesh Narayanan and it is been bankrolled by Anto Joseph under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

