Malayalam Actress Thara Kalyan Lashes Out Netizens For Circulating Her Pic In An Offensive Way: “Don’t You Have A Mother At home?”

Popular Malayalam TV and film actress Thara Kalyan who is known for her performances in films like Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘s Ezra, Dileep’s Ivan Maryadaraman among various other movies, yesterday took to her social media handles to share an emotional video following an objectionable picture of her that has been doing rounds on the Internet.

Thara Kalyan in the video can be seen in an emotional state of mind with tears in her eyes, as she lashed out on the netizens for sharing a screenshot of her from daughter Sowbhagya’s recently held wedding ceremony in a disrespectful way.

The actress in the video said, ” “A picture of mine has gone viral in the social media & many of you have been celebrating by commenting and sharing it. When I did not have the courage to conduct my daughter’s wedding alone, I conducted the marriage holding lord Guruvayurappan’s hand. A screenshot from a video clip of the marriage was made into a picture and was circulated on social media. Let me ask that person who made it viral, Don’t you have a mother at home? Is this what your mother has taught you? I will never forgive you ever in my entire life. May the almighty who created you forgive you, and I hope that your mother doesn’t go through the similar situation that I’m going through right now. I hate those who circulated and celebrated it. Those who did this should learn to respect women. Even we actors are human beings and even we have emotions and feelings please try to understand that.”

Talking about the marriage of Thara Kalyan’s daughter Sowbhagya, the wedding ceremony took place last month at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala. Sowbhagya took wedding vows there with her longtime beau Arjun Somasekhar.

