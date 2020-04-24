Malayalam Actress Jyothirmayi Goes Bald Amid Lockdown, Check Out!

Actress Jyothirmayi who is known for her remarkable performances in Malayalam hits like Ishtam, Meesa Madhavan, Nandanam, Twenty20 among others, had fans in shock following a picture of her and her filmmaker husband Amal Neerad. The picture that we are talking about has the actress posing for camera minus hair.

Amal shared the picture with a caption, the popular Sanskrit shlok that read, “Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya 😊”

Jyothirmayi can be seen sporting bald look in the pic and her fans and popular actresses like Srindaa, Aswathi Menon, Archana Kavi, and Nazria Fahadh had a positive response for her new look.

On the work front, Jyothirmayi was last seen on the big screen in Malayalam venture Sthalam which released in 2013. Apart from Malayalam, Jyothirmayi has also acted in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Jyothirmayi was earlier married to Nishanth Kumar in the year 2004, but following some unknown reasons the duo decided to separate by taking divorce in 2011.

The actress then married her current husband, director, and cinematographer Amal Neerad on 4th April 2015.

Jyothitmayi during the initial stage of her career had a special mention at the National Film Award in the year 2002.

Talking about Amal Neerad, the filmmaker is quite popular in Kerala for his directorial works for Anwar, Bachelor Party, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Sagar Alia Jacky Reloaded among others.

