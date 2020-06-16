Malayalam Actor Renji Panicker’s Son Nikhil Ties Knot In A Low-Key Ceremony

The very news of Malayalam veteran actor Renji Panicker’s son Nikhil’s wedding has everyone in surprise. It was this morning when the actor’s son took wedding vows with Megha Sreekumar. The wedding took place at Aranumla Temple in Pathanamthitta with only close family members in attendance following lockdown.

Reportedly, Nikhil will soon be making his acting debut with the Kalamandalam Hyderali biopic, as he will be playing the latter’s role. Hyderali was one of the best Kathakali singers of his generation, and the first non-Hindu artiste to make a mark in the four-century-old classical dance-drama.

If reports are to be believed, the biopic will also have Nikhil’s father Ranji Panicker, as the he will be playing Kalamandalam Hyderali’s older version in the film. The film will be helmed by Kiran G Nath, and it is bene written by Aju Narayanan.

Nikhil also has a twin brother, Nithin Panicker, and just like his father he is also a part of the film industry. Nithin is popular for his directorial Kasaba, 2016, which had Malayalam star Mammootty in lead.

Nithin shared a picture of his brother’s wedding with a caption that read, ” Best Wishes to @nikhilrenjipanicker (Appu) and @meghasreekumar 😍😍 PC: @mahadevan_thampi”

About Renji Panicker, the veteran actor in his close to 3-decade career has acted in over 75 films. Apart from acting Renji is also a director and scriptwriter.

