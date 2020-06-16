Amy Jackson Oozes The Oomph With Her Redefined Flower Bath, Check Out

Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post.

Amy Jackson took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers.

“Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level,” she wrote.

Amy Jackson had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0” in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. In her acting career she has shared same screen space with the likes of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Chiyaan Vikram, Thalapathy Vijay, Ram Charan along with others.

Amy Jackson is also a former beauty peagent winner. The actress was declared Miss Teem World winner in 2009.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!