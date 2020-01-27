Mahesh Babu’s Salireru Neekevvaru’s Entry Scene Makes Fans Crazy, Watch Video

Mahesh Babu enjoys a crazy fan following and the Box Office response his films receive are the proof. However the reaction to his entry scene in his recent release Salireru Neekevvaru has left everyone amazed. From throwing away popcorns in excitement to whistles, the fans in theaters are doing everything after seeing their superstar make a stellar entry.

In a video that surfaced on the internet recently from a theatre in Bangalore, we can see the Army man Mahesh Babu stand close to the tricolour. The scene seems to have left a deep impact on the minds of the audience.

Meanwhile, Sarileru Neekevvaru has crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide and is going strong.

The 26th marvellous project of his career, Sarileru Neekevvaru translates into ‘nobody can match you’ and is a story revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu and his team’s entire hard work has paid off totally while the film continues to chart big at the box office.

The action-comedy has garnered a lot of attention and the superstar’s presence is what makes it yet another memorable character of him. Mahesh Babu is very well known for the charming looks and mind-blowing action skills that he can pull off very easily.

The movie shot up like a rocket and had already crossed its 100 crore mark in the first week itself. The actor is praised so much for his ethical work schedule and commitment and there is no denial for the same. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

