Mahesh Babu & Trivikram Srinivas To Join Forces For The Third Time?

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu has been in headlines from the past couple of weeks following his next, an untitled project with Geetha Govindam director Parsuram. Whereas, Trivikram Srinivas is in news for his next directional project with superstar Jr NTR which has been tentatively titled #NTR30.

Now as per a report from Tollywood.net, Trivikram Srinivas who has helmed Mahesh Babu for Athadu and Khaleja, is planning to team up with the latter for the third time.

Though there were reports earlier stating all is not well between Mahesh and Trivikram, but now as per the latest reports, the latter is trying his best to patch up with the Telugu superstar.

If everything falls in place then one can expect the duo to team up for a film and create similar magic which they had for 2004 released Athadu.

Talking about Mahesh’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Trivikram’s last directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun in lead, both the film released in January on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Despite the big clash at the box office both Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Nekkevvaru turned out to be blockbuster hits, as both the films had a great run in theatres and had cash registers ringing at the box office.

