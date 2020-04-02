Dilip Kumar Urges People To Stay Indoors With A Poem On Social Distancing

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the outbreak of coronavirus. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-line poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic,” he wrote, also emphasizing that we should help the needy ones in this time of distress.

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Over the last few years, the actor fell ill a number of times but returned home healthy every time. As the pandemic broke out, his wife Saira Banu also shared an audio message on Twitter, saying they are healthy and in isolation.

Kumar was recently discharged from the hospital following backache and since then he has put himself under home quarantine. On 16 March, he shared a health update on Twitter, adding his wife, actress Saira Banu, is ensuring he does not contract any infection.

