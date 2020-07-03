Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli’s Dream Project To Get Postponed By A Year?

It was in the month of April when Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli made the big announcement which literally had cinemagoers going gaga. The filmmaker, a couple of months back announced that after his much-awaited release RRR, he will be teaming up with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The very news had netizens and Mahesh’s fans go berserk with excitement, as they made sure to trend it back then all across the internet.

The latest update regarding the Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli project is, as per a report from Tollywood.net, the film may now only go floors by mid-2022, as it seems very unlikely for the film to start in 2021. Following the rise in cases of COVID-19, the shooting of RRR has been affected, plus the heavy-duty editing and VFX work of the film will require extra time to finish.

Following which RRR which is slated to release on 8th January next year may be pushed to somewhere in mid-2021. However, an official confirmation regarding both (delay in the project with Mahesh Babu, and RRR release date) is yet to be made by Rajamouli.

Apart from his project with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu also has yet another big film under his belt in the form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will have the actor opposite Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in lead.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be helmed by filmmaker Parsuram. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in August.

