Samantha Akkineni Turns Spider-Man By Photoshopping The Official Poster Of The Film & It's All Things Hilarious

Southern star Samantha Akkineni turned into Spider-Man in a new picture she shared on social media.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram Stories, where she edited a picture of herself onto the poster of the 2019 film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home“.

In the image, Samantha replaced the character with a picture of herself doing a complex yoga position.

“When you laugh at others you should be able to laugh at yourself,” Samantha Akkineni wrote on the picture.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is the sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film “Jaanu”, has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

