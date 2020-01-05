Mahesh Babu Himself Shares The Good News Of Sarileru Neekevvaru Maker Anil Ravipudi & His Wife Welcoming A Baby Boy

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi who keenly awaits the release date his much-anticipated Sarileru Neekevvaru is on top of the moon. The filmmaker and his wife have been blessed with a baby boy. The news was announced by none other than Sarileru Neekevvaru hero and Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh this morning took to his Twitter account to share the exciting news with his fans and followers by penning a congratulatory message for his director. As Mahesh wrote: “It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! Congratulations to the proud parents…Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother”

It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! 😍😍😍 Congratulations to the proud parents…Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 5, 2020

As per reports, both mother and baby are in good health and are doing fine.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film is on verge of its release. So far the teaser, songs, and posters of the action drama have been very well accepted by the audience.

The pre-release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer will be taking place today evening at Hyderabad. Gracing the event will be Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. The action drama also stars Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sarileru Neekevvaru will release on 11th January worldwide.

