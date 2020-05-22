There’s no doubt that superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar is one of the most loved star couples in the Telugu film industry. The husband-wife duo time and again has proved it. Be it with their pictures or videos, the star couple never fails to turn heads with the amazing chemistry.

Namrata Shirodkar who shares over a whopping 1.7 Million followers on the video-image sharing app shared a funny yet cute video featuring her and hubby dearest Mahesh Babu.

Namrata Shirodkar captioned the video featuring her and Mahesh Babu as, ” After MB vs GG !! ‘Twas my turn… #blinkandyoulose😜 Of course MB wins🙈🙈 I’m super good at this game btw… but just can’t win with this boy!! #memorytherapy 🥰 one for each day… 💕 💕 💕 @urstrulymahesh”

In the video, one gets to see Mahesh and Namrata playing the game ‘blink and you lose’. It didn’t take much time for the Telugu superstar to win the game, as Namrata couldn’t last long as she burst into peals of laughter. It didn’t take much time for Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s video to go viral, as their fans and followers flooded the comment section with sweet and cute messages for the adorable couple.

From the film front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-drama Sarileru Neekevvaru which released in January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The film was a runaway hit, as it was well appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

