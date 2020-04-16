Mahesh Babu Expresses His Gratitude Towards Sanitation Workers Amid Health Crisis

The world has come to a standstill amid the health crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Following a lockdown, millions across our nation are left with just one option, and that is to stay home safe with family. But that’s not the case for our frontline workers i.e Doctors, Healthcare workers, Police, Sanitation workers among others. As they risk their health and lives daily to safeguard ours and to assure that we are safe. After praising Policemen, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu this afternoon expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Sanitation workers.

The Telugu heartthrob shared some pictures of Sanitation workers busy keeping our surroundings clean to assure that we (public) stay safe and not fall victim to Coronavirus and other deadly diseases.

Mahesh Babu along with the pictures had a note that read, “This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitized. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm’s way… A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us… My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love & blessings to each and every one of you🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way… pic.twitter.com/P26e9t4kzc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 16, 2020

It was last month when Mahesh Babu donated a sum of 1 Crore, 50 lakhs each to CM relief funds of Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The superstar also contributed 25 lakhs to actor Chiranjeevi’s foundation CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) for daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry.

From the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s action drama Sarlieru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

