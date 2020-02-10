Mahesh Babu Celebrates His 15th Marriage Anniversary Posting An Adorable Picture With Wife Namrata Shirodkar 

The real-life Jodi of superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar who is one of the most popular and celebrated couples in Tollywood ringed in their 15th Marriage anniversary early today. On this special occasion, Mahesh took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with his better half.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star along with the picture had a caption that read: “Happy 15 my love!! ❤ Love you a little more each day 🤗 @namratashirodkar”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the actor duo donned in white attire with all smiles.

Mahesh and Namrata fell in love during the shoot of their 2000 release Vamsi, which also was latter’s debut Telugu film. The duo got hitched in the year 2005 prior to which they dated for over 4 years.

Namrata is famous for her powerful acts in Hindi ventures Vaastav, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kachche Dhaage etc. Namrata who also is a former beauty pageant winner was crowned Miss India Universe title in the year 1993.

Mahesh and Namrata are blessed with two children, son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Talking about Mahesh, the Telugu heartthrob who is currently on a break post success of his last release Sarileru Neekevvaru will kickstart his next i.e SSMB27 once he is back from his break with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

