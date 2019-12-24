Maha: First Look Poster Of Former Lovers Simbu & Hansika Motwani Goes Viral

Former lovers Silambarasan aka Simbu and Hansika Motwani happen to be in news from the past couple of days for their upcoming film Maha. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster from the film, following which it has been trending all over the internet.

The poster that we are talking about has Simbu and Hansika in a romantic mode. Fans of both the actors have left no stone unturned to trend the picture on Twitter.

Simbu and Hansika had shared the screen space in 2015 released Tamil venture Vaalu. It was during the shoot of Vaalu when the duo fell in love and dated each other for a few months. But their relationship didn’t last long due to some unknown reason and the duo broke off.

Maha is a woman-centric film with Hansika in lead, and Simbu playing an extended cameo. As per multiple reports, Simbu will appear in flashback portions of the movie.

It was in the month of March when Hanskia had confirmed that Simbu is indeed part of her film.

Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA 😊 pic.twitter.com/98WWdOg3Bu — Hansika (@ihansika) March 6, 2019

Maha is directed by debutant filmmaker UR Jameel. It is been bankrolled by V.Mathialagan under Etcetera Entertainment. Talking about Simbu, the actor who was last seen in a cameo in filmmaker Anita Udeep’s 90ml in a cameo, apart from Maha also has Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Maanaadu in his kitty

